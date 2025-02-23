Youngstown State faces Green Bay following Maxey's 29-point showing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -12.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts Green Bay after Juwan Maxey scored 29 points in Youngstown State's 84-74 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Penguins have gone 8-5 in home games. Youngstown State ranks fourth in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 71.4 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Phoenix are 1-16 in Horizon League play. Green Bay gives up 79.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.9 points per game.

Youngstown State's average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 68.9 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 71.4 Youngstown State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: EJ Farmer is averaging 15 points for the Penguins. Maxey is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Hall is scoring 13.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Phoenix. Jeremiah Johnson is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 1-9, averaging 68.8 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.