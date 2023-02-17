X
Youngstown State earns 87-58 victory against Milwaukee

1 hour ago
Led by Adrian Nelson's 19 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Milwaukee Panthers 87-58 on Thursday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Adrian Nelson had 19 points and Youngstown State beat Milwaukee 87-58 on Thursday night.

Nelson had eight rebounds for the Penguins (21-7, 13-4 Horizon League). Dwayne Cohill scored 18 points, going 7 of 15 (2 for 6 from distance). Bryce McBride shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Elijah Jamison finished with 12 points and two steals for the Panthers (18-9, 12-5). Milwaukee also got 10 points from BJ Freeman. Justin Thomas also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

