Youngstown State earns 84-80 OT win over Milwaukee

Burns and Ziggy Reid each scored 16 points and Burns had 10 rebounds and four steals for the Penguins (20-9, 12-6 Horizon League). Reid was 5 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Lovelace was 5 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Panthers (14-14, 9-8) were led in scoring by BJ Freeman, who finished with 22 points, eight assists and two blocks. Faizon Fields added 13 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for Milwaukee. Kentrell Pullian also had 13 points.

Both teams next play Sunday. Youngstown State visits Green Bay and Milwaukee plays Purdue Fort Wayne at home.

___

