Youngstown State earns 78-72 win against Ohio

Led by Brandon Rush's 19 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Ohio Bobcats 78-72 on Wednesday night
34 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Rush's 19 points helped Youngstown State defeat Ohio 78-72 on Wednesday night.

Rush also added six rebounds for the Penguins (6-3). Damiree Burns added 14 points while going 6 of 9 from the field, and he also had 11 rebounds and three blocks. Brett Thompson was 4 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Shereef Mitchell led the way for the Bobcats (5-3) with 17 points, four assists and four steals. Aidan Hadaway added 14 points for Ohio. Elmore James and Jaylin Hunter had 13 each.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

