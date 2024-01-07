Youngstown State defeats IUPUI 75-65

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Brett Thompson scored 20 points as Youngstown State beat IUPUI 75-65 on Sunday.
Thompson had six assists for the Penguins (11-5, 3-2 Horizon League). Ziggy Reid scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. John Lovelace Jr. shot 4 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.
Vincent Brady II led the way for the Jaguars (5-12, 1-5) with 18 points and two steals. Bryce Monroe added 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists for IUPUI. In addition, Jlynn Counter had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
McCrabb: Coaching ‘always been my calling,’ longtime MUM women’s...
2
Column: Hamilton organization shows We is greater than Me
3
Wildfire in downtown Hamilton to combine locations
4
More than 100-year-old postcard lands back in hands of Middletown...
5
Diverse lineup of talent on display at area shows in January