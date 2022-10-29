journal-news logo
Youngstown St. uses 28-point 2nd quarter to top South Dakota

Mitch Davidson threw for 242 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 119 yards and two scores, and Youngstown State scored 28 unanswered points in the second quarter to beat South Dakota 45-24 for its third straight conference victory

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mitch Davidson threw for 242 yards and a career-high three touchdowns, Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 119 yards and two scores, and Youngstown State scored 28 unanswered points in the second quarter to beat South Dakota 45-24 on Saturday for its third straight conference victory.

Davidson led four touchdown drives in the second quarter, thanks to two takeaways by the defense, for a 38-10 lead at the break. He started the scoring run with a 42-yard pass to Bryce Oliver. The duo also combined on a 19-yard touchdown for a 45-17 lead in the third quarter.

Davidson also had a touchdown run for Youngstown State (5-3, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Oliver had seven grabs for 122 yards and two scores.

Aidan Bouman was 17 of 30 for 254 yards and one touchdown for South Dakota (2-6, 1-4). Bouman also had a rushing touchdown, and Travis Theis added 56 yards on the ground with a score.

