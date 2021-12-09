journal-news logo
Youngstown St. outduels C. Michigan 84-77

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Tevin Olison scored 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Dwayne Cohill scored 20 and Youngstown State beat Central Michigan 84-77 on Wednesday night.

Olison's 3-pointer four minutes in gave the Penguins (5-3) a 12-10 lead and they never trailed again. Michael Akuchie added 13 points and Youngstown State made 56.1% (32 of 57) of its shots including 47.8% (11 for 23) from 3-point range.

Oscar Lopez Jr. scored 21 points, Ralph Bissainthe 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting off the bench, Kevin Miller scored 13 and Cameron Healy 10 in missing just one of five-shot attempts for Central Michigan (1-8).

The Chippewas shot 30 for 55 (54.5%) including 10 for 19 from 3-point range.

