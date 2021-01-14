Youngstown St., Oakland meet in conference play

CREATING OFFENSE: Jalen Moore has either made or assisted on 60 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-9 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 3-3 when it scores at least 74.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.7 percent or less. The Penguins are 1-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland is ranked first in the Horizon with an average of 73.5 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com