Youngstown St. looks to extend streak vs IUPUI

UNBEATEN WHEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over eight times or fewer. The Penguins are 8-10 when they record more than eight turnovers. The IUPUI defense has forced 13.1 turnovers per game in Horizon play, but that figure has dropped to 11 per game over its last three.

BEHIND THE ARC: IUPUI's Minnett has attempted 107 3-pointers and connected on 34.6 percent of them, and is 13 of 29 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State has committed a turnover on just 15.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all Horizon teams. The Penguins have turned the ball over only 10.7 times per game this season.

___

___

