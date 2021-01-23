X

Youngstown St. looks to end streak vs UIC

news | 20 minutes ago
Illinois-Chicago looks to extend Youngstown State's conference losing streak to five games

Illinois-Chicago (8-4, 5-2) vs. Youngstown State (7-8, 3-8)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago looks to extend Youngstown State's conference losing streak to five games. Youngstown State's last Horizon win came against the Wright State Raiders 74-72 on Jan. 8. Illinois-Chicago beat Youngstown State by one point on the road in its last outing.

.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Flames have scored 78 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 67.4 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Teyvion Kirk has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 35 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Youngstown State is 5-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 66 or fewer points, and 2-8 when opponents exceed 66 points. Illinois-Chicago is 5-0 when holding opponents to 66 points or fewer, and 3-4 on the year when teams score any more than 66.

DID YOU KNOW: The Youngstown State offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 21st-lowest rate in the country. The Illinois-Chicago defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.8 percent of all possessions (ranked 339th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

