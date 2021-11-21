Youngstown St. hosts Niagara

SQUAD LEADERS: Youngstown State's Michael Akuchie has averaged 18 points and 7.5 rebounds while Tevin Olison has put up 12.8 points. For the Purple Eagles, Marcus Hammond has averaged 20 points and 4.3 rebounds while Jordan Cintron has put up 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MARCUS: Hammond has connected on 34.3 percent of the 35 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 25 over the last three games. He's also made 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Purple Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Penguins. Youngstown State has 38 assists on 87 field goals (43.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Niagara has assists on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.