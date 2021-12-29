Youngstown St., Detroit eye conference win

PERFECT WHEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 70 points. The Penguins are 0-4 when scoring any fewer than 70.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Titans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Penguins. Detroit has an assist on 46 of 77 field goals (59.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Youngstown State has assists on 35 of 75 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit has made 9.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Horizon teams. The Titans have averaged 11.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

