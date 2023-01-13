Youngstown St. beats Detroit, Antoine Davis moves into 5th

In the loss, Antoine Davis scored 32 points to move into fifth place in NCAA history with 3,191 career points, passing Mississippi Valley State's Alphonso Ford (1990-93). Lionel Simmons is fourth at 3,216.

Rush shot 7 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Penguins (13-5, 5-2 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson scored 16 points and added three steals. Malek Green shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.