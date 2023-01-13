journal-news logo
Youngstown St. beats Detroit, Antoine Davis moves into 5th

Led by Brandon Rush's 19 points, the Youngstown State Penguins defeated the Detroit Mercy Titans 84-79 on Thursday night

DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Rush scored 19 points to help Youngstown State defeat Detroit Mercy 84-79 on Thursday night.

In the loss, Antoine Davis scored 32 points to move into fifth place in NCAA history with 3,191 career points, passing Mississippi Valley State's Alphonso Ford (1990-93). Lionel Simmons is fourth at 3,216.

Rush shot 7 for 10, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Penguins (13-5, 5-2 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson scored 16 points and added three steals. Malek Green shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Davis reached 30-plus points for the fourth time this season and 30th in his career. Gerald Liddell added 24 points, six rebounds and two steals for Detroit Mercy (6-12, 2-5). In addition, Isaiah Jones finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

