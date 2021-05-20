Youngstown mob boss turned federal witness dies at age 90

Strollo began his criminal career with the Pittsburgh crime family. He became boss in Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley in August 1991 after a sniper killed boss Joey Naples.

Strollo's career took an abrupt turn when he agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors. He testified in 1999 against three men accused of killing Strollo rival Ernie Biondillo and botching the Christmas Eve assassination of Mahoning County Prosecutor-elect Paul Gains in 1996.