Young and the Hawks take on the Cavaliers

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Hawks won 121-118 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. Young led the Hawks with 35 points, and Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.7 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Darius Garland averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 20.1 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Love is averaging 15.6 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 113.9 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 103.0 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.6 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: John Collins: out (foot).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.