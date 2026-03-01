Yeboah's goal, Callender's heroic saves lead Minnesota United 1-0 past Cincinnati

Callender made a host of key saves for Minnesota (1-1-0, 4 points), including a leaping save on a shot from Obinna Nwobodo in the 71st minute.

Roman Celentano also saved four shots for Cincinnati (1-0-1, 3 points), including two in the span of three minutes early in the second half.

Cincinnati had five corners in the first 25 minutes.

There were 11 added minutes after a lengthy head injury evaluation of Cincinnati captain Michael Boxall, who exited in the 77th minute for Devin Padelford.

The 2025 MLS MVP Evander, who exited the opener against Atlanta with a hamstring injury, did not play after entering Saturday as questionable.

Minnesota's star acquisition, Columbia international James Rodríguez, is yet to debut.

The 20-degree temperature at kickoff was the coldest in FC Cincinnati's MLS history.

Up next

Cincinnati: Will host Toronto FC next Sunday.

Minnesota: Travels to face Nashville SC on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer