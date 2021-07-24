Yarbrough, Rays to face Mejia, Indians

The Rays have gone 29-21 away from home. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .371.

The Rays won the last meeting 10-5. Matt Wisler recorded his third victory and Ji-Man Choi went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Nick Wittgren registered his third loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 20 home runs and is slugging .524.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 66 RBIs and is batting .241.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.48 ERA, outscored by one run

Rays: 7-3, .240 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Bradley Zimmer: (illness), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Manuel Margot: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.