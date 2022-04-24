Yanks up security, Straw taunted after fans pelt Guardians

The Bronx's famed Bleacher Creatures greeted Guardians center fielder Myles Straw with chants of “Crybaby!” on Sunday after Straw called Yankee Universe the “worst fan base on the planet." Straw was at the center of a tense ninth inning Saturday that include his face-to-face confrontation with at least one fan.

A security guard was stationed at the bottom of each aisle in right field on Sunday, but otherwise, all seemed normal.