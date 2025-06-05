Yankees square off against the Guardians in series rubber match

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Slade Cecconi (1-1, 5.28 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Yankees: Max Fried (7-1, 1.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -267, Guardians +216; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians play on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

New York has a 37-23 record overall and a 19-10 record at home. The Yankees have the second-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .463.

Cleveland has a 16-16 record on the road and a 33-27 record overall. The Guardians have an 11-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams play Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 21 home runs while slugging .752. Ben Rice is 8 for 37 with two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 14 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Carlos Santana is 14 for 35 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .254 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Guardians: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jasson Dominguez: day-to-day (thumb), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Oswaldo Cabrera: 10-Day IL (ankle), Giancarlo Stanton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Guardians: Andrew Walters: 15-Day IL (lat), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.