Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton takes batting practice as he continues recovery from elbow issues

While Stanton has been working behind the scenes, this was the first time he has taken outdoor batting practice. Manager Aaron Boone did not mention anything about Stanton's progress during his pregame availability.

Stanton has been dealing with tendinitis in both elbows, with the ailment known as “tennis elbow” shutting him down since spring training. The 35-year-old has said his elbows also bothered him last season and it's a matter of pain tolerance.

The team does not have a timetable for Stanton's return to their lineup. It's likely he'll have to go on a minor league rehab assignment before he's ready to play in major league games.

Stanton is in his eighth season with New York. Last season, he hit 27 homers and drove in 72 runs in 114 games.

Stanton has 429 homers in 15 seasons with the Yankees and Marlins.

