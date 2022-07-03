Yankees place Marinaccio on injured list with shoulder issue

To take his spot, the Yankees recalled JP Sears, who has gone 3-0 while pitching 12 2/3 scoreless inning in three previous stints with New York this season.

The 26-year-old left-hander is just the third pitcher in franchise history to throw at least five scoreless innings in each of his first two major league starts.

Boone said he may use Sears in different roles.

“He's built up as a starter, so it could be in long relief when we need a lot of innings, but it very much could be in a Marinaccio-type role,” Boone said, “or on a given day some high-leverage situations. I have a lot of confidence in him and where he's at and his development.

”We feel like we're adding a guy who isn't just filling a roster spot. for us but absolutely have an impact in this stretch."

