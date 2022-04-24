Yankees look to keep home win streak going, host the Guardians

New York has a 6-3 record at home and a 9-6 record overall. The Yankees have a 3-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has a 7-7 record overall and a 3-3 record in home games. The Guardians have gone 1-2 in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo has four home runs, eight walks and 10 RBI while hitting .235 for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 13-for-33 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Myles Straw has two doubles and a triple for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 14-for-39 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .227 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Guardians: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Owen Miller: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.