Yankees LF Aaron Hicks out for postseason with knee injury

Hicks went to a hospital for an MRI after exiting Game 5 of the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians in the third inning. New York won 5-1 to reach the best-of-seven AL Championship Series, which starts Wednesday night at Houston.

“I want to be a part of it and I’m now no longer going to be able to play on the field to help this team win," Hicks said, noting his injury requires a six-week recovery. “I've just got to watch from the sidelines.”