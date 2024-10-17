Yankees lead Guardians 2-0 ahead of ALCS Game 3

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (5-5, 2.85 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Guardians: Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -118, Guardians -102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians play the New York Yankees on Thursday in Game 3 of the ALCS. The Yankees are up 2-0 in the series.

Cleveland has a 50-30 record in home games and a 92-69 record overall. The Guardians have gone 45-11 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York is 94-68 overall and 50-31 in road games. The Yankees have a 72-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Thursday for the ninth time this season. The Yankees are ahead 6-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 16 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 44 RBI for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 9-for-34 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads New York with 58 home runs while slugging .701. Giancarlo Stanton is 10-for-36 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by one run

Yankees: 7-3, .227 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.