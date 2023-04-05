Yankees' Donaldson hurts hamstring, leaves after 2nd inning

BreakingNews
Police want to talk with person who gave Middletown double homicide suspect ride
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson left Wednesday's game against Philadelphia after hurting his right hamstring.

The 2015 AL MVP was running at half-speed to first base on a flyout leading off the second inning and pulled up between home and first. It was 48 degrees at game start with a mist.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa replaced Donaldson at the start of the third inning, and the Yankees said Donaldson will be evaluated for right hamstring tightness. ___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

