Yankees bring 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-1, 3.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (2-0, 4.60 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -137, Guardians +116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees hit the road against the Cleveland Guardians looking to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Cleveland is 2-3 at home and 9-5 overall. The Guardians have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .254.

New York has a 12-3 record overall and an 8-1 record on the road. The Yankees have the second-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .352.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with seven extra base hits (three doubles and four home runs). Bo Naylor is 6-for-33 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Volpe has three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI while hitting .353 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 12-for-39 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .237 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.