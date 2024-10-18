Yankees bring 2-1 ALCS lead into Game 4 against Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Gil (15-7, 3.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 171 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (3-10, 4.86 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -121, Guardians +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees meet in Game 4 of the ALCS. The Yankees are up 2-1 in the series.

Cleveland is 92-69 overall and 50-30 in home games. The Guardians have a 46-11 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York is 94-68 overall and 50-31 on the road. The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .248.

The teams square off Friday for the 10th time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 39 home runs while slugging .537. Lane Thomas is 9-for-36 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 58 home runs, 133 walks and 144 RBI while hitting .322 for the Yankees. Juan Soto is 10-for-34 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees: 6-4, .219 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Ian Hamilton: day-to-day (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.