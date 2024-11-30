Xavier visits Eastern Michigan following Eleko's 31-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts Xavier after Sisi Eleko scored 31 points in Eastern Michigan's 72-61 loss to the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Eagles have gone 0-3 in home games. Eastern Michigan is 0-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Musketeers have gone 0-1 away from home. Xavier ranks sixth in the Big East with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Loren Christie averaging 5.8.

Eastern Michigan scores 57.4 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 57.8 Xavier allows. Xavier averages 58.3 points per game, 22.1 fewer points than the 80.4 Eastern Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Westphal is shooting 48.3% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 11.8 points.

Meri Kanerva is averaging 10.3 points for the Musketeers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.