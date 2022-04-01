Xavier rallies past Texas A&M for 1st NIT title since 1958

Colby Jones scored 21 points for the Musketeers (23-13) and was selected the tournament's most outstanding player. Dwon Odom added 18, and Nunge had 15 points and 11 rebounds to help Xavier erase a 10-point deficit under interim coach Jonas Hayes.

It was the last National Invitation Tournament title game at Madison Square Garden for at least a couple of years — ending a college basketball tradition that dates to 1938.