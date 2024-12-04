Xavier puts home win streak on the line against Creighton

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Musketeers play Creighton.

The Musketeers are 4-1 in home games.

The Bluejays are 1-2 on the road. Creighton ranks sixth in the Big East with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Lauren Jensen averaging 4.9.

Xavier's average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Creighton gives up. Creighton averages 19.7 more points per game (79.6) than Xavier allows to opponents (59.9).

The Musketeers and Bluejays square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meri Kanerva is shooting 52.5% and averaging 11.3 points for the Musketeers.

Jensen is averaging 20.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bluejays.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.