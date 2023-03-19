X

Xavier posts high assist rate in 1st half vs. Pitt in NCAAs

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Xavier spent the first half of its Sunday matchup with Pittsburgh in the NCAA Tournament sharing the ball at an incredible rate.

The Musketeers tallied 17 assists on their 19 first-half baskets, a rate of better than 89% en route to building a 48-34 margin at the break in the second-round matchup.

Souley Boum and Colby Jones each had four assists, while Adam Kunkel and Jack Nunge each had three. It all helped the Midwest Region's No. 3 seed effectively move the ball either around the perimeter or on kickouts after probing the center of the Panthers' defense.

Xavier shot 52.8% in the first 20 minutes, led by Kunkel scoring 15 points on 5-for-5 shooting from behind the arc.

