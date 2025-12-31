Xavier plays Marquette, looks for 4th straight home win

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Marquette looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Musketeers are 6-3 in home games. Xavier allows 63.4 points and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 2-2 against conference opponents. Marquette averages 72.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

Xavier averages 61.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 62.5 Marquette allows. Marquette has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The Musketeers and Golden Eagles meet Thursday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariyah Noel is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Musketeers. Meri Kanerva is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Skylar Forbes is averaging 16.7 points and 1.7 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Halley Vice is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 61.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.