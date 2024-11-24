Xavier Musketeers and the South Carolina Gamecocks square off in Cypress Lake, Florida

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on South Carolina at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Musketeers have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Xavier leads college basketball with 21.8 assists per game led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 5.2.

The Gamecocks are 3-2 in non-conference play. South Carolina is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Xavier scores 84.2 points, 14.0 more per game than the 70.2 South Carolina allows. South Carolina has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 1.2 rebounds for the Musketeers.

Jacobi Wright is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 13 points and 3.6 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.