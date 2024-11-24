Xavier Musketeers and the South Carolina Gamecocks square off in Cypress Lake, Florida

The Xavier Musketeers face the South Carolina Gamecocks at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2) vs. Xavier Musketeers (5-0)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on South Carolina at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Musketeers have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Xavier leads college basketball with 21.8 assists per game led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 5.2.

The Gamecocks are 3-2 in non-conference play. South Carolina is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Xavier scores 84.2 points, 14.0 more per game than the 70.2 South Carolina allows. South Carolina has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 1.2 rebounds for the Musketeers.

Jacobi Wright is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 13 points and 3.6 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

