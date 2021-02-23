Xavier looks to sweep Providence

SUPER SENIORS: Xavier has benefited heavily from its seniors. Zach Freemantle, Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson and Jason Carter have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 72 percent of all Musketeers points over the team's last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Scruggs has accounted for 42 percent of all Xavier field goals over the last three games. Scruggs has nine field goals and 24 assists in those games.