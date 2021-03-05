Xavier looks to sweep Marquette

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Dawson Garcia, Koby McEwen, Jamal Cain and Theo John have combined to account for 59 percent of Marquette's scoring this year and 53 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Xavier, Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson and Jason Carter have collectively scored 38 percent of the team's points this year, including 48 percent of all Musketeers points over their last five.FREEMANTLE IS A FORCE: Zach Freemantle has connected on 31.9 percent of the 72 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 16 over the last three games. He's also made 60 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Marquette is 0-8 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 12-5 when it scores at least 64.