Xavier looks to extend streak vs St. John's

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Red Storm are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 68 points or fewer and 8-8 when opponents exceed 68 points. The Musketeers are 8-0 when they score at least 74 points and 3-3 on the year when falling short of 74.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Musketeers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Red Storm. St. John's has 47 assists on 89 field goals (52.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while Xavier has assists on 51 of 80 field goals (63.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Xavier defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 40 percent, the 29th-best mark in the country. St. John's has allowed opponents to shoot 46.4 percent from the field through 21 games (ranked 293rd).

___

___

