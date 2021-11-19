Xavier leads wire to wire, beats No. 19 Ohio State 71-65

Neither team shot particularly well. Ohio State began the game shooting 1-for-10. Xavier made 40% of its shots for the game, and the Buckeyes shot 37.7%.

The Musketeers led by nine at the half. They were up by as much as 11 points in the second half, but the Buckeyes began chipping away in the final five minutes and looked as if they might pull it out when Wheeler hit the big 3.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: This was the worst shooting game for the Buckeyes thus far. They got off to a slow start, shooting 33% in the first half, and couldn't catch up.

Xavier: The Musketeers have played teams close in winning their first three games. They prevailed by three points in the season opener against Niagara and erased a second-half deficit against Kent State.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Buckeyes likely will drop again.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Faces Seton Hall on Monday in Fort Myers, Florida.

Xavier: Hosts Norfolk State on Sunday.

