Xavier hosts Marist in season opener

Marist Red Foxes at Xavier Musketeers
Cincinnati; Monday, 7:15 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Xavier starts the season at home against Marist.
Xavier finished 22-12 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Musketeers averaged 16.7 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.
Marist went 13-8 in MAAC action and 9-5 on the road last season. The Red Foxes averaged 66.0 points per game last season, 30.6 in the paint, 10.4 off of turnovers and 4.1 on fast breaks.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
