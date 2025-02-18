Xavier hosts Butler after Brooks' 30-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -6.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler faces Xavier after Pierre Brooks scored 30 points in Butler's 97-86 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Musketeers are 12-2 in home games. Xavier scores 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 5-9 against Big East opponents. Butler is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

Xavier scores 77.3 points, 5.0 more per game than the 72.3 Butler gives up. Butler has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

The Musketeers and Bulldogs face off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Freemantle is shooting 50.2% and averaging 17.0 points for the Musketeers. Ryan Conwell is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jahmyl Telfort is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Brooks is averaging 16.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 78.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.