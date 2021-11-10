Xavier holds on for 63-60 win over Niagara

CINCINNATI (AP) — Paul Scruggs had 17 points and six assists and Xavier held off Niagara 63-60 on Tuesday night in a season opener.
Colby Jones had 16 points for Xavier. Jerome Hunter added nine rebounds.
Marcus Hammond had 25 points and six rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Noah Thomasson added 11 points.
