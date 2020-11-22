X

Xavier gets 2020-21 season underway against Oakland

news | 1 hour ago
Xavier gets the 2020-21 season rolling by hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Oakland (0-0) vs. Xavier (0-0)

Cintas Center, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier begins its 2020-21 campaign by hosting the Oakland Golden Grizzlies. Oakland went 14-19 last year and finished sixth in the Horizon, while Xavier ended up 19-13 and finished seventh in the Big East.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland went 4-8 against non-conference programs last season. In those 12 games, the Golden Grizzlies gave up 64.7 points per game while scoring 59.9 per outing. Xavier went 11-2 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and allowing 63.7 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.