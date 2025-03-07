Xavier faces Providence following Freemantle's 24-point game

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Providence after Zach Freemantle scored 24 points in Xavier's 91-78 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Musketeers are 14-2 in home games. Xavier is third in the Big East scoring 77.8 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Friars are 6-13 in conference play. Providence is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Xavier's average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Providence allows. Providence has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freemantle is shooting 51.8% and averaging 17.1 points for the Musketeers. Ryan Conwell is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jayden Pierre is scoring 12.6 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Friars. Bensley Joseph is averaging 12.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Friars: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

