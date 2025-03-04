Xavier faces Butler after Freemantle's 23-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces Butler after Zach Freemantle scored 23 points in Xavier's 83-61 win over the Creighton Bluejays.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-7 in home games. Butler is 7-15 against opponents over .500.

The Musketeers have gone 11-7 against Big East opponents. Xavier has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Butler is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Xavier allows to opponents. Xavier averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Butler allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Screen is averaging 8.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Freemantle is averaging 16.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Musketeers. Ryan Conwell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 77.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Musketeers: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.