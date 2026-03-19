Xavier Edmonds' layup with 4.3 seconds left lifts TCU to 66-64 March Madness win over Ohio State

Micah Robinson scored 18 points for TCU, Edmonds finished with 16 and David Punch had 16 points and 13 rebounds. The Horned Frogs (23-11) will play Saturday against either No. 16 seed Siena or Duke, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

John Mobley. Jr. scored 15 points to lead Ohio State (21-13), which was making its first March Madness appearance since 2022.

TCU built a 15-point halftime lead and appeared in control, only to miss 18 of its first 22 shots to start the second half and fall behind 55-50 with seven minutes left.

The Horned Frogs rallied for a 64-61 advantage on a 3 by Robinson with 56 seconds left. Thornton hit a tying 3 with 33 seconds left before TCU called timeout to set up a final play in the halfcourt.

Both teams came into the tournament playing well. Ohio State won four straight before falling to Michigan 71-67 in the Big Ten Tournament. TCU had won six in a row before losing to Kansas 79-78 in the Big 12 tourney.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness