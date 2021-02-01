Xavier, DePaul meet in conference play

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Javon Freeman-Liberty, Charlie Moore and Pauly Paulicap have collectively accounted for 47 percent of DePaul's scoring this season. For Xavier, Zach Freemantle, Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson and Jason Carter have combined to account for 62 percent of all Xavier scoring.FREEMANTLE IS A FORCE: Freemantle has connected on 33.3 percent of the 42 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 14 over the last five games. He's also converted 56.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: DePaul has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 61 points while giving up 72.3.