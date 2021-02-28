Xavier boosts tourney hopes with win over No. 13 Creighton

Xavier took a 33-31 lead into halftime with Scruggs' 11 points leading the way.

When Creighton defeated the Musketeers 66-61 in Omaha in December, both teams shot poorly.

Things heated up in the second half Saturday with the teams combining to hit eight of nine field goal attempts.

But it was the Musketeers who took full advantage with a 10-0 run early in the second half.

Adam Kunkel hit back-to-back 3-pointers giving the Musketeers an 11-point lead, their largest lead to that point. Kunkel finished with 12 points.

Dwon Odom's drive and layup put Xavier ahead 61-50 with 7:53 left. Odom also scored 12 points.

Ballock's 3-pointer, his third of the night, cut the Bluejays' deficit to three with two minutes left. But the Musketeers held on.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays always are tough to beat in Omaha, but this season they have been equally dominant on the road. Saturday's loss left them one shy of a program-record eighth conference road win. Creighton is 7-2 in the league away from the CHI Health Center.

Xavier: As if three interruptions due to COVID-19 didn't cause enough issues for the Musketeers, the loss of senior guard Nate Johnson to a left leg injury left them without their third-leading scorer and one of the top 3-point shooters in the country. Johnson participated in Senior Day festivities before Saturday's game wearing a walking boot.

UP NEXT

Creighton: at Villanova on Wednesday.

Xavier: at Georgetown on Tuesday.

Xavier guards Colby Jones, left, and C.J. Wilcher (0) celebrate the team's 77-69 win over Creighton in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner, left, defends as Xavier forward Zach Freemantle drives to the basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Creighton guard Antwann Jones, left, attempts to shoot against Xavier guard C.J. Wilcher (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Creighton guard Denzel Mahoney, left, drives to the basket and is fouled by Xavier guard Paul Scruggs during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Cincinnati. Xavier won 77-69. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster