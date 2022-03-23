Xavier beats Vanderbilt 75-73 in NIT quarterfinals

Zach Freemantle had 16 points, one of five Musketeers players in double figures. Colby Jones added 15 points, Kunkel chipped in 14, Nate Johnson scored 12 and Jack Nunge had 10 for Xavier (21-13).

Scotty Pippen Jr. had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Commodores (19-17). Myles Stute added 12 points and Jordan Wright had 11 points.