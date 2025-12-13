Wyatt Fricks, Noah Otshudi help Marshall fend off Wright State 76-74

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Wyatt Fricks had 19 points and Noah Otshudi scored 18 to help Marshall hold off Wright State 76-74 on Saturday.

Fricks added three blocks for the Thundering Herd (7-4). Otshudi hit 6 of 9 shots and all five of his free throws, adding seven rebounds. Jalen Speer scored 14 points on 6-for-18 shooting, including 0 for 6 from 3-point range.