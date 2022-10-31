WVa group begins monkeypox education efforts in Appalachia

“One of the things that we realize with monkeypox is that we were asking people to have a conversation with a population of folks that they may not normally engage with,” CEG President and founder A. Toni Young said in a telephone interview. “And many of them want to have this conversation but just simply didn't know how to."

CEG wanted to be able to provide a toolkit “so that folks actually feel safe and free to access the care and services at our county health departments," she said.

The Community Education Group, founded in 1994, is based in the Hardy County community of Lost City, with offices in Washington. It works to eliminate disparities in health outcomes and improve public health in disadvantaged populations and underserved communities.