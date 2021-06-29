W.Va. gov noncommittal on compensation for college athletes

The latest strategy to provide clarity to a dramatic change in NCAA policy came after the Supreme Court on June 21 handed down a ruling that left the association exposed to future legal attacks.

In Ohio, DeWine signed his order after schools lobbied for the change in order to remain competitive for recruiting student athletes.

Justice said Tuesday: “Today, this has gotten so commercialized that to be perfectly honest, our schools are profiting from their hard work and everything in many ways.”

On the flip side, he said, student athletes are also “profiting off the benefits of all the greatness that a full scholarship or an education” gives them.

Meanwhile, California added five more states, including West Virginia, to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community.

Justice in April signed into law a ban on transgender women and girls from participating in school sports consistent with their gender identity. The U.S. Department of Justice challenged the ban in statements of interest it filed in lawsuits seeking to overturn the law.

“Well, I surely to goodness don't think it's going to affect West Virginia's economy," Justice said in response to California. "And I hate that the state of California maybe just came out and did that.”